Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total value of $726,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $6,193,007. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $4,205,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.