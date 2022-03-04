Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of AMRC opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

