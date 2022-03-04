American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,672. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.