American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $228,416.76 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $228,416.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AEP opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $94.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.