American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,990 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

