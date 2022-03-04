American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in American Financial Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.03 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

