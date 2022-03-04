American International Group Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Kennametal worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

