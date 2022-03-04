American International Group Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sabre worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sabre by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $153,000.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

