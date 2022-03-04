American International Group Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.