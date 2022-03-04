American International Group Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,145. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

