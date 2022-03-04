American International Group Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Carter’s worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 36.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of CRI opened at $96.94 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

