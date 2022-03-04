American International Group Inc. Sells 14,810 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Blackbaud worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $9,204,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $7,203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 475.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 89,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 501.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

