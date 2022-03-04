American International Group Inc. Sells 3,384 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Spire worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 177,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 148,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $68.98 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

