American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. American Public Education updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.170 EPS.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 83,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.