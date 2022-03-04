American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $260.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $288.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $235.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.69. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

