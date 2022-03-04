American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.68

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 87465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $918.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,590 shares of company stock worth $3,156,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Well by 478.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 1,415,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 725,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

