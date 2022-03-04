Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

COLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,219,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,504,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,481 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

