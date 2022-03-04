Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will announce $79.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the highest is $84.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $366.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $513.57 million, with estimates ranging from $490.65 million to $536.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $64,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,577 shares of company stock worth $961,538. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after buying an additional 2,946,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after buying an additional 2,065,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

