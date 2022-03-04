Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.24. 13,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,635. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

