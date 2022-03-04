Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 3.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 997,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,278,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1,735.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 99,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 94,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

APH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. 16,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

