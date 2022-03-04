Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.

CTXAF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $22.12.

Get Ampol alerts:

Ampol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.