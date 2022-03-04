Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.
CTXAF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $22.12.
Ampol Company Profile (Get Rating)
