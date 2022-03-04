Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amyris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amyris’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 149,229 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amyris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

