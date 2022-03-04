Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.90. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

