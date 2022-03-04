Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($0.73). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($3.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.65.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $13.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 1,982,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,399. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

