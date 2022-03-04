Analysts Anticipate Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mistras Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $195.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

