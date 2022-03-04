Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to announce $294.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.00 million and the highest is $296.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $267.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.72. 636,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,103. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

