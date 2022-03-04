Analysts Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.19). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.