Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Announce $2.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

