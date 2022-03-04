Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Post $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 164,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,841. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

