Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after buying an additional 134,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

