Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.65 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to post $124.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.60 million and the lowest is $123.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $122.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $521.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.80 million to $523.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $552.90 million, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.30. 233,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,902. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

