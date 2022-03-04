Analysts Expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 11,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

