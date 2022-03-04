Analysts Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

USCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

USCB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $4,575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at $6,344,000.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

