Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.91. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.02. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.