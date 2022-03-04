Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NKTR opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

