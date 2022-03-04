Analysts Offer Predictions for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

STRL stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $842.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 36,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

