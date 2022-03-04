Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $65.86

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE BIP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

