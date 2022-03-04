Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT at $81.17

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CCDBF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

