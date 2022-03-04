Analysts Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after buying an additional 172,053 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

