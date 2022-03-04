Analysts Set Expectations for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $99.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.