Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

TD stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,922,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

