Analysts Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

WEN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

