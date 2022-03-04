Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price at $180.17

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,596,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.27. The stock had a trading volume of 372,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,836. The firm has a market cap of $445.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

