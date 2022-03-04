Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Price Target at $30.60

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. 3,417,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 294,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,865,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

