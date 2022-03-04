Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $58.33

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

