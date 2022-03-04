Analysts Set Puma Se (ETR:PUM) PT at €114.66

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.03 ($128.13).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Puma alerts:

PUM traded up €0.66 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €77.10 ($86.63). The company had a trading volume of 780,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 35.33. Puma has a twelve month low of €80.32 ($90.25) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($129.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.32.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.