Analyzing OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OpGen and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -829.32% -82.94% -45.49% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OpGen and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

OpGen presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 367.04%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.35%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $4.21 million 6.93 -$26.21 million ($1.19) -0.63 MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The firms products include Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction. The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

