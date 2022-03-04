Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,489. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

