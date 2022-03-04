Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.67, but opened at $50.51. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Anaplan shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 48,520 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.