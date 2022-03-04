Andrew Cheng Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $557.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKRO. raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.